asknet Solutions AG: Providing leading e-commerce solutions for academic institutions and the software industry for 25 years

October 09, 2020, Karlsruhe - asknet Solutions AG, a leading procurement, e-commerce and payment specialist with a dominant position in the German-speaking academic market, is celebrating its 25th company anniversary. The company was founded in 1995 as a spin-off of the world-renowned Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT). It quickly developed into a leading IT company in the early days of the internet economy. By 2003, it already had 50 online shops under management. One year later, the company launched internationally with offices opening in the US and Japan. In 2006, asknet AG went public on the Frankfurt stock exchange, which further boosted its visibility and expansion. In the years after the IPO, the company accelerated its presence in the software and academic business world, becoming one of the leading ecommerce merchants for the software industry. Meanwhile, asknet's academic solutions and services became the leading software procurement platform for German-speaking countries.

Many years after the spin-off, the KIT remains one of asknet's longest-standing customers. Rolf Mayer, Member of the KIT Scientific Computing & Simulation Team and responsible for the Steinbuch Centre for Computing software shop, says: "asknet listens with interest and understanding to special requests, this leads to effective and practical solutions."

Throughout its history, asknet has repeatedly proven to be an early adopter of leading-edge technology. First and foremost, asknet has always built solutions based on cloud technologies. In 2007, asknet published its first mobile cart and in 2010 its first in-app cart, years before these technologies became the industry standard. As a result, the company was able to establish long-term customer relationships with leading global companies.