 

Bank Norwegian AS Statement pursuant to Section 5-6 of the Securities Trading Act

Following the disclosure requirements given by Section 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act, Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS publish its statements pursuant to Section 5-6 of the Securities Trading Act for its half yearly reports 2020, as approved and signed by the Boards of Directors in the respective companies 12 August 2020.

 

Please find the statements attached and published on https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations.

 

For any questions please call:

CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone + 47 47 63 55 83

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone: +47 95 89 15 39

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

