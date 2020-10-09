wallstreet:online AG: Share split in ratio of 1:8

Berlin, 9 October 2020 - wallstreet:online AG (ISIN DE000A2GS609), operator of leading financial portals and the No. 1 financial community in the German-speaking world, implements the share split in a ratio of 1:8 resolved by the Annual General Meeting. The shareholder's respective percentage share in the capital of wallstreet:online AG remains unaffected by the share split. The share split is intended to further promote the trading liquidity of the wallstreet:online share.

For the implementation of the share split, a capital increase from company funds was carried out. In accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on 20 August 2020, the share capital of wallstreet:online AG has been increased by EUR 12,584,376.00 to EUR 14,382,144.00. The number of shares in circulation is to be adjusted accordingly by the share split in the form of the allocation of seven new shares for each existing share. The new shares will be delivered to the entitled shareholders by their depositary banks on 16 October 2020 by way of credit to their securities account. Last trading day before technical implementation of the share split will be 13 October 2020. The wallstreet:online share will be listed "ex-bonus shares" as of 14 October 2020.

The bonus shares are entitled to participate in profits from January 2020 and are listed under the same ISIN DE000A2GS609 as the existing shares.

About the wallstreet:online group

The wallstreet:online group has around 160 employees in Berlin, Kiel, Leipzig, Munich and Zurich and operates the financial platforms wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de. With around 290 million page impressions (as of 07/2020), the group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in the German-speaking world and the No. 1 financial community. Via wallstreet:online capital AG, the company has been active in the online brokerage business for 20 years and therefore has comprehensive expertise in the sale of investment products with maximum discounts. Among the best-known products is FondsDISCOUNT.de, the largest bank-independent online discount investment broker in Germany. Smartbroker is also operated by wallstreet:online capital AG, which in turn is subject to the uniform state financial supervision (BaFin).



Press contact:

Michael Bulgrin

wallstreet:online AG

Tel: +49 (0 30) 20 456 382

presse@wallstreet-online.de



09.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: wallstreet:online AG Seydelstraße 18 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0) 30 2 04 56 382 Fax: +49 (0) 30 2 04 56 450 E-mail: m.bulgrin@wallstreet-online.de Internet: www.wallstreet-online.de ISIN: DE000A2GS609 WKN: A2GS60 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1139960

End of News DGAP News Service

1139960 09.10.2020