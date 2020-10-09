 

DGAP-News wallstreet:online AG: Share split in ratio of 1:8

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.10.2020, 12:44  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous
wallstreet:online AG: Share split in ratio of 1:8

09.10.2020 / 12:44
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

wallstreet:online AG: Share split in ratio of 1:8

Berlin, 9 October 2020 - wallstreet:online AG (ISIN DE000A2GS609), operator of leading financial portals and the No. 1 financial community in the German-speaking world, implements the share split in a ratio of 1:8 resolved by the Annual General Meeting. The shareholder's respective percentage share in the capital of wallstreet:online AG remains unaffected by the share split. The share split is intended to further promote the trading liquidity of the wallstreet:online share.

For the implementation of the share split, a capital increase from company funds was carried out. In accordance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting on 20 August 2020, the share capital of wallstreet:online AG has been increased by EUR 12,584,376.00 to EUR 14,382,144.00. The number of shares in circulation is to be adjusted accordingly by the share split in the form of the allocation of seven new shares for each existing share. The new shares will be delivered to the entitled shareholders by their depositary banks on 16 October 2020 by way of credit to their securities account. Last trading day before technical implementation of the share split will be 13 October 2020. The wallstreet:online share will be listed "ex-bonus shares" as of 14 October 2020.

The bonus shares are entitled to participate in profits from January 2020 and are listed under the same ISIN DE000A2GS609 as the existing shares.

About the wallstreet:online group
The wallstreet:online group has around 160 employees in Berlin, Kiel, Leipzig, Munich and Zurich and operates the financial platforms wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de. With around 290 million page impressions (as of 07/2020), the group is by far the largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in the German-speaking world and the No. 1 financial community. Via wallstreet:online capital AG, the company has been active in the online brokerage business for 20 years and therefore has comprehensive expertise in the sale of investment products with maximum discounts. Among the best-known products is FondsDISCOUNT.de, the largest bank-independent online discount investment broker in Germany. Smartbroker is also operated by wallstreet:online capital AG, which in turn is subject to the uniform state financial supervision (BaFin).


Press contact:
Michael Bulgrin
wallstreet:online AG
Tel: +49 (0 30) 20 456 382
presse@wallstreet-online.de
 

 

09.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG
Seydelstraße 18
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 2 04 56 382
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2 04 56 450
E-mail: m.bulgrin@wallstreet-online.de
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS609
WKN: A2GS60
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1139960

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1139960  09.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1139960&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetwallstreet:online Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG mit deutlichem Kurspotenzial
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.:Announcement related to the fourth and final settlement of the second ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital beschlossen
EQS-Adhoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG: Information über beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für den Verkauf ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Successful pre-placement and determination of subscription price, number of new shares ...
DGAP-News: Hauptversammlung beschließt Umfirmierung in clearvise AG und legt Grundstein für weiteres ...
DGAP-Adhoc: HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG: HSBC specifies its squeeze out request and determines the cash ...
DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch AG - Neuer Schiedsgutachten-Entwurf sieht von Telefónica im Dezember 2018 geltend ...
Titel
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
Solutiance AG: Hauptversammlung unterstützt Kurs des Vorstands - Wachstum trotz Corona - Auftragseingang ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:44 Uhr
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Aktiensplit von 1:8 (deutsch)
12:44 Uhr
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Aktiensplit von 1:8
07.10.20
wallstreet: online: Smartbroker als Ertragstreiber
07.10.20
Original-Research: wallstreet:online AG (von GBC AG): Kaufen
07.10.20
wallstreet:online: Resultate am oberen Ende der Guidance erwartet
05.10.20
Nachhaltige Investments: Im Einklang mit sozialen und ökonomischen Interessen investieren
30.09.20
wallstreet:online: Ausblick für 2020 angehoben
24.09.20
wallstreet: online: Starke Ergebnisentwicklung
24.09.20
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Im ersten Halbjahr 2020 hoch profitables Kerngeschäft und erfolgreicher Einstieg ins Online-Brokerage (deutsch)
24.09.20
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Im ersten Halbjahr 2020 hoch profitables Kerngeschäft und erfolgreicher Einstieg ins Online-Brokerage

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:05 Uhr
2.133
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG mit deutlichem Kurspotenzial
09.09.20
2
Schritt für Schritt erklärt: Wie Sie mit dem Smartbroker ganz leicht eine Aktie kaufen
07.09.20
5
Der Run auf die Aktienmärkte: Wie sich die deutsche Anlegerkultur durch Corona gewandelt hat
15.08.20
6
Nach nur acht Monaten: Rasantes Wachstum: Smartbroker verwaltet bereits mehr als 1 Milliarde Euro
12.08.20
4
Ein iPhone oder iPad gewinnen: Wir wollen „Broker des Jahres 2020“ werden – unterstützen Sie den Sma