 

Tikehau Capital Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 2 October to 8 October 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 12:44  |  40   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Disclosure of shares repurchases from 2 October to 8 October 2020

 

 

 

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)

Weighted
average price
per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

02/10/2020

FR0013230612

2,773

21.4175

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/10/2020

FR0013230612

57,269

21.6195

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/10/2020

FR0013230612

7,751

21.3298

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

07/10/2020

FR0013230612

5,837

21.0024

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

08/10/2020

FR0013230612

7,148

21.3341

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

80,778

21.5149

 

 

