Tikehau Capital Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 2 October to 8 October 2020
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Disclosure of shares repurchases from 2 October to 8 October 2020
Name of the issuer
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
Trading Day
ISIN
Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)
Weighted
average price
per day
Market (MIC Code)
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
02/10/2020
FR0013230612
2,773
21.4175
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
05/10/2020
FR0013230612
57,269
21.6195
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
06/10/2020
FR0013230612
7,751
21.3298
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
07/10/2020
FR0013230612
5,837
21.0024
XPAR
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
08/10/2020
FR0013230612
7,148
21.3341
XPAR
TOTAL
80,778
21.5149
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005211/en/
