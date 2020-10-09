LabCorp and HealthEC Launch Transformative Oncology Care Module

LabCorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company that is focused on advancing health and guiding patient care decisions, and HealthEC, LLC, a leading provider of population health management solutions, today announced the launch of LabCorp’s Care Intelligence Oncology Module (Oncology Care Module). LabCorp’s Oncology Care Module is designed to empower oncologists to improve patient outcomes and achieve cost-savings by making it easier to access and compare key data points and performance metrics. Available exclusively through LabCorp, the single-platform solution connects claims and clinical systems using the LabCorp Care Intelligence application, powered by HealthEC.

LabCorp’s Oncology Care Module helps oncology practices measure performance against critical quality and cost benchmarks, including value-based care objectives. The solution consolidates clinically relevant patient and practice data points to provide a more detailed, holistic view of each patient. As part of LabCorp’s Care Intelligence application, the Oncology Care Module integrates securely and seamlessly with electronic health records and other practice management tools and systems. It combines clinical, claims, pharmacogenomics, and staging data; genetic and other clinical laboratory test results; and the patient’s Eastern Cooperative Oncology Group Performance status in a format that is easy-to-use for busy physicians.

LabCorp’s Oncology Care Module provides clinicians with real-time access to critical information that can improve patient outcomes, manage costs, and optimize quality-of-life for patients. The solution also supports patient communications with their care team and allows for patient reported outcomes (ePRO) relevant to their care. Access to this data provides a more comprehensive picture of patient status than information captured through clinical visits alone. Additionally, the tool has the ability to identify patients who may qualify to participate in clinical studies of new treatments through Covance, LabCorp’s drug development business, as well as monitor the progress of patients who are participating in a study.