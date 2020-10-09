 

Kymera Therapeutics to Present Interim Results from a Non-Interventional Study Characterizing IRAK4 Expression and Demonstrating Proof of Mechanism of an IRAK4 Degrader in Patients with Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Data to be presented at the 5th Annual Symposium on Hidradenitis Suppurativa Advances (SHSA)

Results support clinical development of IRAK4-targeted protein degrader in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) and other IL-1R/TLR-driven autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, with Phase 1 trial on track for start in 2021

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader therapeutics, today announced the company will present interim data from a non-interventional trial evaluating IRAK4 expression in the skin and blood of patients with HS and atopic dermatitis (AD) as well as the effect of its lead IRAK4 degrader, KT-474, on IRAK4 levels in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMC) following ex vivo treatment. Data will be presented at the 5th Annual Symposium on Hidradenitis Suppurativa Advances (SHSA) on Friday, Oct. 9 at 9:00 AM ET (Poster #P2.20).

“IRAK4 controls signaling through IL-1 receptors (IL-1R) and toll-like receptors (TLR), which play key roles in the pathogenesis of various autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including HS, a painful and debilitating inflammatory skin disease with limited treatment options,” said Jared Gollob, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Kymera Therapeutics. “The goal of conducting a non-interventional study in HS and AD early on was to understand IRAK4 expression in diseased tissues and demonstrate ex vivo proof of mechanism with our lead IRAK4 degrader, KT-474, in patients prior to conducting our first clinical studies. We have completed accrual of HS patients, and these interim data in HS support the relevance of the IRAK4 signaling pathway and the ability of KT-474 to lower IRAK4 levels across all PBMC subsets, thereby differentiating its pharmacodynamic effect from that of IRAK4 kinase inhibitors.”

Conducted in collaboration with Afsaneh Alavi, MD, at York Dermatology Clinic and Research Center in Ontario, Canada, the non-interventional trial is enrolling up to 30 patients with mild, moderate and severe HS and up to 10 patients with moderate or severe AD. IRAK4 levels and the expression of proinflammatory cytokines are measured in skin biopsies obtained from lesional, peri-lesional and non-lesional skin and in blood. The effect of KT-474 or an IRAK4 kinase inhibitor on IRAK4 levels and cytokine production are measured following ex vivo incubation of whole blood. Interim trial results for IRAK4 expression in the skin and blood of 30 HS patients and the impact of KT-474 on IRAK4 levels in HS PBMC are being presented today at SHSA.

