Exploring what makes data centres tick, from top to bottom || Data Centre Magazine

BizClik Media Group announced that the October issue of Data Centre Magazine is now live, exploring topics including DCIM, hardware, servers, facilities management and more

NORWICH, England, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Centre Magazine is the industry's leading community and resource for executives and leaders in the data centre and cloud industries.

This month's edition is all about managing data centres. From servers and networking hardware to facilities management and data centre infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions, we're exploring what makes data centres tick, from top to bottom. We'll also be bringing you exclusive interviews with thought leaders from Serverfarm, Green Datacentre AG and DC Blox.

As enterprises around the world become increasingly digitalised, interconnected and agile, the value of eliminating silos in favour of more holistic approaches has become a widely recognised strategy. As the data centre industry shifts towards cloud and managed services, DCIM technology is enjoying a renaissance. This month, we explore the developing relationship between data centre operators and the new wave of DCIM solutions.

We're also bringing you two reports on the hardware that supports a data centre's operations. Our deep dive into the world of servers investigates the engines that drive the modern data centre. We take a look at physical servers versus virtual servers, and explore some of the latest innovations driving the sector forward into Industry 4.0.

Networking hardware is also evolving. Our second hardware report focuses on the changing landscape in the networking hardware industry, as data centre operators everywhere prepare for global data traffic to increase exponentially over the next decade.

Also in this month's issue of Data Centre Magazine, we're examining the industry best practices in the field of facilities management, based on industry leading expertise from Schneider Electric and Virtus Data Centres.

Lastly, this month's top 10 breaks down the best data centre conferences in a year which presented radical challenges for event managers. We hope you enjoy the issue.

About Data Centre Magazine (https://datacentremagazine.com/)

Data Centre Magazine is a 'Digital Community' for the global data centre and colocation industry that connects the world's largest cloud & data centre brands and their most senior executives with the latest trends as the data centre industry pivots towards technology and digital transformation.

Data Centre Magazine is a 'trusted authority' on the latest data centre news combining 'Executive Thought Leadership Interviews' with the very latest case studies on Cloud, Data Centre investments, Networks, Critical Environments, IT & Automation.

The focus of Data Centre Magazine's 'Digital Community' is to provide our users with the 'Ultimate Digital Experience' - an incredible digital magazine, a world-class website, an award-winning newsletter service as well as video reports, podcasts, blogs, webinars, white papers, research reports, virtual events and a database second to none.

Data Centre Magazine also offers its advertising partners a unique blend of digital branding, content syndication and executive thought leadership articles as well as a 'gated intelligence community' providing ultimate demand generation and measurable 'Ad-Campaign' ROI's.

Data Centre Magazine is read by industry professionals at all levels - cloud, hyperscale, manufacturing, telecoms, equipment vendors as well as technology and consulting executives.

About Bizclik Media Group (https://www.bizclikmedia.com/)

BizClik Media Group is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik Media is fast becoming the trusted authority in Digital Media with a portfolio of brands across Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Energy & Mining, Construction, Healthcare, Wireless Communications & Data Centres.

BizClik Media also publishes the 'highly acclaimed' Business Chief Magazine community which features a global website portfolio plus individual business magazine editions for North America, APAC & EMEA.



