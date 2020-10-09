VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated September 30, 2020 in relation to the additional resumption guidance (the “Announcement”). Unless otherwise stated herein, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as that ascribed to them in the Announcement. This clarification announcement is published for the purpose of correcting inadvertent clerical errors.



The Company hereby clarifies that the additional resumption guidance as disclosed in the Announcement shall read as follows: “resolve issues arisen from the Cease Trade Order and/or the TSX Delisting Review, or take steps to the satisfaction of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the Company will be eligible for a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange”.