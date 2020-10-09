 

Clarification Announcement

09.10.2020, 13:14   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX: SGQ, HK: 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) announces that reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated September 30, 2020 in relation to the additional resumption guidance (the “Announcement”). Unless otherwise stated herein, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as that ascribed to them in the Announcement. This clarification announcement is published for the purpose of correcting inadvertent clerical errors.

The Company hereby clarifies that the additional resumption guidance as disclosed in the Announcement shall read as follows: “resolve issues arisen from the Cease Trade Order and/or the TSX Delisting Review, or take steps to the satisfaction of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that the Company will be eligible for a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange”.

Save for the above clarification, all other information and contents of the Announcement remain unchanged.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has been suspended with effect from August 17, 2020 and will remain suspended until further notice.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Website: www.southgobi.com 

CONTACT: Contact:

Investor Relations
  
Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong) +1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: info@southgobi.com

