 

Endo Aesthetics Data to be Featured in Five Presentations at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery's Annual Meeting (ASDS)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 13:30  |  22   |   |   

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) today announced that data relevant to the use of Endo Aesthetics' Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women will be featured during the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery's Annual Meeting (ASDS). These data will be highlighted in three posters and two oral presentations during the virtual meeting taking place October 9 – 11, 2020.

Oral Presentations

On Friday, October 9th a presentation titled "Results From a 1000+ Subject Survey Assessing Satisfaction With a Hypothetical 1-Point Improvement on the Validated Patient-Reported Photonumeric Cellulite Severity Scale (PR-PCSS) Analysis," will be given by Sabrina Fabi, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in California. Dr. Fabi will share results from a study designed to determine if a 1-point improvement in PR-PCSS score is a clinically meaningful outcome and will highlight the importance of patient education during consultations.

On Sunday, October 11th, Melanie Palm, M.D., will present "Real-World Effectiveness and Safety of Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum-aaes Injections for the Treatment of Thigh Cellulite in Women: An Interim Analysis". During this presentation, Dr. Palm, a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon in California, will outline the 90-day findings from ongoing phase 3b REAL and PIXELS studies assessing not only investigator-perceived and patient-reported results at 90-days, but also the quantitative corroboration of these findings, with 3D-image scans.

Poster Presentations

All poster presentations will be available for ASDS attendees throughout the Congress.

  • Title: Long-Term Durability of Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum-aaes Treatment Effectiveness for Cellulite in Women
    • Authors: Joely Janette Kaufman, M.D., Vernon Leroy Young, M.D., Matthew Zook, M.D., Saji Vijayan, MBBS, D.Diab., Michael McLane PhD., Xiang Q Ph.D., Chajko KA, Lawrence Bass, M.D.
       
  • Title: Patient Retention Strategies for Long-Term Extension Aesthetic Studies: Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum-aaes (QWO) Phase 3 Clinical Study Experience
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Second Citizenship from St Kitts and Nevis Opens Doors to British Education in Times of Crisis
U.S. Economic Loss Escalates as Record Wildfires Raged in September, According to Aon Catastrophe ...
Elusys Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Obiltoxaximab SFL For The Treatment Of ...
Customertimes Achieves Salesforce Master Navigator Status for Delivering Expertise in Heroku
Warburg Pincus to invest $95MN (INR 700 CR) in Home First - One of India's leading affordable ...
Bicycle Brake Components Market is anticipated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 7% during the ...
Response to Statement by Gulf Marine Services PLC ("GMS" and the "Company")
NetBet UK Shortlisted for the Gambling Compliance Awards
Defense Contractors Reap the Benefits of a Growing Military Budget
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking And REYL & Cie SA To Enter Into Long-term Strategic ...
Supermicro to Support NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU on Industry's Broadest Portfolio of Servers Optimized ...
Cable Partners with Envision Digital to Provide AI-backed Green Solutions to Spain and Portugal
Results Evaluating The Effect Of Ubiquinol On Endothelial Function Published In Nutrients
YOUengine/YOUapp, World's Largest Digital Ad Platform, Launches January 15, 2021 In Five Major ...
Global Demand For Gold Continues To Rise Becoming One of the Market's Most Coveted Commodities
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.10.20
Endo to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
06.10.20
Endo Releases First Environmental, Social and Governance Report

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.20
8
Eintagsfliege??