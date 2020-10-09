Endo Aesthetics Data to be Featured in Five Presentations at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery's Annual Meeting (ASDS)

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) today announced that data relevant to the use of Endo Aesthetics' Qwo (collagenase clostridium histolyticum-aaes) for the treatment of moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women will be featured during the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery's Annual Meeting (ASDS). These data will be highlighted in three posters and two oral presentations during the virtual meeting taking place October 9 – 11, 2020.

Oral Presentations

On Friday, October 9th a presentation titled "Results From a 1000+ Subject Survey Assessing Satisfaction With a Hypothetical 1-Point Improvement on the Validated Patient-Reported Photonumeric Cellulite Severity Scale (PR-PCSS) Analysis," will be given by Sabrina Fabi, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in California. Dr. Fabi will share results from a study designed to determine if a 1-point improvement in PR-PCSS score is a clinically meaningful outcome and will highlight the importance of patient education during consultations.

On Sunday, October 11th, Melanie Palm, M.D., will present "Real-World Effectiveness and Safety of Collagenase Clostridium Histolyticum-aaes Injections for the Treatment of Thigh Cellulite in Women: An Interim Analysis". During this presentation, Dr. Palm, a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon in California, will outline the 90-day findings from ongoing phase 3b REAL and PIXELS studies assessing not only investigator-perceived and patient-reported results at 90-days, but also the quantitative corroboration of these findings, with 3D-image scans.

Poster Presentations

All poster presentations will be available for ASDS attendees throughout the Congress.