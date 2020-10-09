Wayfair Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Wayfair will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3 to review results. Investors and participants wishing to join the call live should register in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/30mnaqn . After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest online destinations for the home, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 before the opening of the market on November 3, 2020.

The call will also be available via live webcast at https://bit.ly/3cIdUSt. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://investor.wayfair.com.

About Wayfair

Wayfair believes everyone should live in a home they love. Through technology and innovation, Wayfair makes it possible for shoppers to quickly and easily find exactly what they want from a selection of more than 18 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares and more. Committed to delighting its customers every step of the way, Wayfair is reinventing the way people shop for their homes - from product discovery to final delivery.

The Wayfair family of sites includes:

Wayfair - All things home, all in one place.

Joss & Main - Stylish designs to discover daily.

AllModern - The best of modern, priced for real life.

Birch Lane - Classic home. Comfortable cost.

Perigold - The widest-ever selection of luxury home furnishings.

Wayfair generated $11.5 billion in net revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with operations throughout North America and Europe, the company employs more than 16,200 people.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005059/en/