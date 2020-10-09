 

Syros to Present Initial Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SY-5609 at EORTC-NCI-AACR Meeting

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it will present initial data from the ongoing dose escalation portion of its Phase 1 clinical trial of SY-5609, its highly selective and potent oral cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, in patients with select solid tumors. The data will be presented in a poster session at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium, taking place virtually October 24-25, 2020, and will include data on safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

The abstract is now available on the EORTC-NCI-AACR conference website at https://event.eortc.org/ena2020/. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing on the ENA website starting Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Early evidence of dose-dependent pharmacodynamic activity following treatment with SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor, in patients with advanced solid tumors
Session Title: New Drugs
Presenter: Kyriakos P. Papadopoulos, M.D., South Texas Accelerated Research Therapeutics
Abstract Number: 180

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust pipeline, including SY-1425, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in a Phase 2 trial in a genomically defined subset of acute myeloid leukemia patients, and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in a Phase 1 trial in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.

