Syros to Present Initial Data from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of SY-5609 at EORTC-NCI-AACR Meeting

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it will present initial data from the ongoing dose escalation portion of its Phase 1 clinical trial of SY-5609, its highly selective and potent oral cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, in patients with select solid tumors. The data will be presented in a poster session at the 32nd EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium, taking place virtually October 24-25, 2020, and will include data on safety, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

The abstract is now available on the EORTC-NCI-AACR conference website at https://event.eortc.org/ena2020/. The presentation will be available for on-demand viewing on the ENA website starting Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.