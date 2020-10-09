NexTech AR Solutions Reports Record Preliminary 3rd Quarter 2020 Results

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality, eCommerce, and Virtual Events, reportes preliminary results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The final numbers will be filed on SEDAR by November 30, 2020.

Record Q3 2020 Total Bookings of $6.7 million* which exceeded all of 2019 revenue of $6mill

331% growth over Q3 2019 revenue of $1,561,425

Record cash on hand of $16.3 million

Doubled the size of the company to 140 in Q3 from just 70 in Q2 - to continue to meet the rapid ramp up in demand and increase the company's technological capabilities.

Launched New Distribution Deals with Well Known Consumer Brands, Including: Dyson, Philips Norelco, MR. Coffee, VitaMix, Breviel and Cusinart

Collaborative Video Conferencing Capabilities To Rival Zoom and Address Telemedicine and EdTech Markets NexTech filed to uplist its stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market July 2nd.

Nextech attributes this massive growth to new customer acquisitions and the expansion of services for existing customers as the demand for AR and remote work solutions intensified.

The company is continuing to experience a rapid rise in demand for all its services. However demand is especially high for its AR Solutions which include; WebAR, AR ads, ScreenAR, Human holograms as well as custom AR solutions. Demand for the companies AR labs for education is growing at 200%/month while every virtual event the company does has multiple AR experiences. To meet this growing demand the company is currently hiring dozens of AR/VR, Unity and 3D modeling experts.