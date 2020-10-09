 

NexTech AR Solutions Reports Record Preliminary 3rd Quarter 2020 Results

Video Conference, AR and eCommerce Revenue Driving Transformational Growth For Company

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality, eCommerce, and Virtual Events, reportes preliminary results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The final numbers will be filed on SEDAR by November 30, 2020.

Q3 key highlights:

  • Record Q3 2020 Total Bookings of $6.7 million* which exceeded all of 2019 revenue of $6mill
  • 331% growth over Q3 2019 revenue of $1,561,425
  • Record cash on hand of $16.3 million
  • Raised $13.2 million, through underwritten offering by Mackie Research of 2,035,000 shares at a price of $6.50
  • Hired Eugen Winschel 18 year SAP Executive as new COO
  • Doubled the size of the company to 140 in Q3 from just 70 in Q2 - to continue to meet the rapid ramp up in demand and increase the company's technological capabilities.
  • Company became approved Microsoft partner
  • Launched New Distribution Deals with Well Known Consumer Brands, Including: Dyson, Philips Norelco, MR. Coffee, VitaMix, Breviel and Cusinart
  • Landed $250,000 AR contract with Ryerson University
  • Appointed Ori Inbar to its Board of Directors, a recognized AR expert, having been involved in the industry for over a decade as both a startup entrepreneur and a venture capital investor through SuperVentures.
  • Acquired the assets of Next Level Ninjas for $720,000 cash consideration
  • Launches “Screen AR” A New Augmented Reality Immersive Video Conferencing Software To Accelerate Business Opportunities
  • Began building Collaborative Video Conferencing Capabilities To Rival Zoom and Address Telemedicine and EdTech Markets
  • NexTech filed to uplist its stock to the Nasdaq Capital Market July 2nd.

Nextech attributes this massive growth to new customer acquisitions and the expansion of services for existing customers as the demand for AR and remote work solutions intensified.

The company is continuing to experience a rapid rise in demand for all its services. However demand is especially high for its AR Solutions which include; WebAR, AR ads, ScreenAR, Human holograms as well as custom AR solutions. Demand for the companies AR labs for education is growing at 200%/month while every virtual event the company does has multiple AR experiences. To meet this growing demand the company is currently hiring dozens of AR/VR, Unity and 3D modeling experts.

