FuelCell Energy Announces U.S. Department of Energy Project Award

DANBURY, Conn., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in fuel cell technology – with a purpose of utilizing its proprietary, state-of-the-art fuel cell platforms to enable a world empowered by clean energy – announces selection by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, in collaboration with the Office of Nuclear Energy, for an $8.0 million funding award to support the design and manufacture of a SureSource electrolysis platform capable of producing of hydrogen.

FuelCell Energy has previously demonstrated multi-stack solid oxide power generation systems at both the 50kW and 200kW output levels. This project will be the first multi-stack electrolysis system produced with the Company’s solid oxide technology. The system will be equipped with an option to receive thermal energy, thus increasing the electrolysis electrical efficiency to over 90%.

Following the design, manufacture and testing of the system at FuelCell Energy’s Danbury, CT facility, the electrolysis system will be delivered to Idaho National Laboratories (INL), where it will undergo rigorous testing to confirm the electric efficiency, as well as the ability to utilize nuclear power plant waste heat to obtain higher efficiencies of up to 100%. This highly efficient electrolysis platform is expected to provide much needed flexibility to baseload nuclear power generation. Additionally, beyond validating the efficiency performance levels, this demonstration project will accelerate the control schemes and integration design.

This project represents a key step in FuelCell Energy’s path to commercialize its high efficiency solid oxide electrolysis technology. The multi-stack module that forms the core of the system is a modular building block easily scalable for larger systems. The solid oxide electrolysis technology has the potential to be an economical, near-term solution for energy and environmental needs that simultaneously supports the advancement of nuclear plant utilization. Additionally, electrolysis technology can support the hydrogen economy by providing carbon-free, clean hydrogen for transportation, power generation, agricultural uses, and a host of other industrial applications.