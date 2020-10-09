 

Stingray Successfully Completes Refinancing of Credit Facilities Providing Additional Flexibility of up to $560M to Pursue M&A Opportunities

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 13:30  |  21   |   |   
  • Increases Credit Facility to $420M and extends term to October 2023, including an existing $20M Term Loan unchanged to May 2021
  • Ability to access incremental commitments up to an additional $100M, subject to predetermined conditions
  • Existing sub-debt of $40M unchanged to October 2023
  • Provides Increased Operational and M&A Flexibility

MONTREAL, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray Group Inc (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) (“Stingray”), a leading music, media and technology company, today announced that it has successfully completed the increase and extension of its existing credit facilities, providing additional liquidity for operations and M&A activities with improved terms and conditions. The $420 million credit facilities consist of a $325 million revolving credit facility and a $75 million term loan, both maturing in October 2023, and the pre-existing $20 million term loan, maturing in May 2021. The renewed terms add incremental commitments up to $100 million upon request, subject to predetermined conditions. The pre-existing sub debt of $40 million maturing in October 2023 combined with the new credit facilities described above accounts for total flexibility of up to $560 million.

“We are pleased to have the continued commitment from our existing banking syndicate and partners as we pursue growth opportunities,” said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. “This new financing significantly increases our existing liquidity and allows for additional commitments upon request complementing the measures our team have put in place through this pandemic to ensure we continue to assess and realize upon opportunities in the marketplace.”

The new credit facilities of $420 million are provided by a syndicate of banks led by National Bank of Canada as Sole Lead Arranger and Bookrunner, and comprised of Bank of Montreal, Fédération des Caisses Desjardins, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce , The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, HSBC Bank Canada, Business Development Bank of Canada and Investissement Québec.

About Stingray
Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company with over 1,200 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, more than 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 150 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 156 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to Stingray's goals, beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", and "continue", or the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions. Please note, however, that not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Stingray's control. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified in Stingray's Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that Stingray anticipates will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on Stingray's business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and Stingray does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. 

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin
Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications
Stingray
1 514-664-1244, ext. 2362
mpeloquin@stingray.com 




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
RedHill Biopharma Adds Israel Rights to Movantik From AstraZeneca
Europäisches Pharmaunternehmen STADA schließt mit MediPharm Labs exklusive Partnerschaft für ...
WISeKey Secures Ensurity’s Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD
Amgen, Cytokinetics and Servier Announce Topline Results From GALACTIC-HF, a Phase 3 Trial of ...
FEMSA Comercio announces agreement with Chilean retailer SMU to acquire OK Market stores
Biofrontera AG reports completion of the clinical phase of the pharmacokinetics study
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...