Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321

Series RIKB 23 0515RIKS 33 0321Settlement Date 10/14/202010/14/2020Total Amount Allocated (MM) 10,5882,745All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.122/1.850130.202/0.490Total Number of Bids Received 2620Total Amount of All Bids Received …





