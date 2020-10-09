 

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020   
Series  RIKB 23 0515 RIKS 33 0321
Settlement Date  10/14/2020 10/14/2020
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  10,588 2,745
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  99.122 / 1.850 130.202 / 0.490
Total Number of Bids Received  26 20
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  10,688 3,045
Total Number of Successful Bids  25 17
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  25 17
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  99.122 / 1.850 130.202 / 0.490
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  99.250 / 1.800 131.615 / 0.390
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  99.122 / 1.850 130.202 / 0.490
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  99.204 / 1.820 130.926 / 0.439
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  99.250 / 1.800 131.615 / 0.390
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  99.080 / 1.870 129.641 / 0.530
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  99.203 / 1.820 130.813 / 0.447
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.01 1.11

