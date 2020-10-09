Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKS 33 0321
|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKS 33 0321
|Settlement Date
|10/14/2020
|10/14/2020
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|10,588
|2,745
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.122
|/
|1.850
|130.202
|/
|0.490
|Total Number of Bids Received
|26
|20
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|10,688
|3,045
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|25
|17
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|25
|17
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.122
|/
|1.850
|130.202
|/
|0.490
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.250
|/
|1.800
|131.615
|/
|0.390
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.122
|/
|1.850
|130.202
|/
|0.490
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|99.204
|/
|1.820
|130.926
|/
|0.439
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.250
|/
|1.800
|131.615
|/
|0.390
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.080
|/
|1.870
|129.641
|/
|0.530
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.203
|/
|1.820
|130.813
|/
|0.447
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.01
|1.11
