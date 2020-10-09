DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Notice of Liquidation



09.10.2020 / 13:40

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV



Notice of Liquidation



Please note that the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Managed Futures UCITS ETF will be liquidated on 17th November 2020.

The last day of exchange trading is 10th November 2020.



To view the full details, including shareholder options, please see the attached document.



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4052B_1-2020-10-7.pdf



Enquiries:



JPMorgan

Annabel Dow

annabel.s.dow@jpmorgan.com

+44 207 7428379



This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact



Please note that the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Managed Futures UCITS ETF will be liquidated on 17November 2020.The last day of exchange trading is 10November 2020.To view the full details, including shareholder options, please see the attached document.JPMorganAnnabel DowThis information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com