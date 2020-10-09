 

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Notice of Liquidation

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
 
Notice of Liquidation
 
Please note that the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Managed Futures UCITS ETF will be liquidated on 17th November 2020.
The last day of exchange trading is 10th November 2020.
 
To view the full details, including shareholder options, please see the attached document.
 
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4052B_1-2020-10-7.pdf
 
Enquiries:
 
JPMorgan
Annabel Dow
annabel.s.dow@jpmorgan.com
+44 207 7428379
 
Company: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
Dublin 1 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +353 1 612 3000
Internet: www.jpmorganchase.com
ISIN: IE00BF4G7308, IE00BF4G7290, IE00BYVZV757
WKN: A2DWR0, A2DWRZ, A2H9US,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf
