DGAP-News JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Notice of Liquidation
DGAP-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
Notice of Liquidation
Please note that the JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Managed Futures UCITS ETF will be liquidated on 17th November 2020.
The last day of exchange trading is 10th November 2020.
To view the full details, including shareholder options, please see the attached document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/4052B_1-2020-10-7.pdf
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Annabel Dow
annabel.s.dow@jpmorgan.com
+44 207 7428379
