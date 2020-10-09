TherapeuticsMD Supports the Importance of Empowering Women to Make Informed Choices about their Sexual and Reproductive Health

"It's important for a woman to have a discussion with her healthcare provider to learn about effective treatment options available to navigate changes and make informed decisions about her sexual and reproductive health,” said Dawn Halkuff, Chief Commercial Officer of TherapeuticsMD. “TherapeuticsMD continues to generate awareness of treatment options available to women through our consumer campaigns ‘Unapologetically ANNOVERA’ and IMVEXXY’s ‘Sex Care is Self-Care,’ both designed to empower a woman to self-advocate, start the conversation with her healthcare provider, and ask about ANNOVERA (segesterone acetate and ethinyl estradiol vaginal system) and IMVEXXY (estradiol vaginal inserts).”

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD), an innovative women’s healthcare company, is proud to reinforce the importance of empowering women to make informed choices about their sexual and reproductive health, in consultation with their healthcare provider.

TherapeuticsMD celebrated “World Contraception Day” with healthcare professional communication outreach, social posts on the Company’s brand channels, and media stories featuring leading medical experts, about innovative new contraceptive options, such as ANNOVERA. ANNOVERA, which was developed to address the needs of women who desire a long-lasting form of birth control without requiring a procedure for insertion and removal coupled with the patient control and immediate reversibility aspects of short-acting contraceptive products, was highlighted in the October issue of Contemporary OBGYN.

ANNOVERA continues to experience growing demand in orders from wholesalers, retail pharmacies and online distributors as well as the Company’s expansion into secondary channels, such as public health and the military. The Company believes that industry prescription tracking databases do not fully capture the diversity of prescriptions being filled in these multiple channels.

In honor of Menopause Awareness Month, TherapeuticsMD kicked off a video series called “Menopause Below the Belt.” The video series seeks to improve dialogue about menopause and vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA) and encourage women to discuss their menopause symptoms with their healthcare providers. TherapeuticsMD also recently sponsored the Oprah Video on the Myths & Facts of Menopause and the supporting article on OprahMag.com.