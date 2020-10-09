NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Awingu is excited to achieve the Nutanix 'AHV Ready' status. Awingu is a cloud and hypervisor agnostic solution and has customers on all possible platforms today, incl. Nutanix AHV. With the AHV Ready badge, Awingu and Nutanix bring this to a next level: the Nutanix Ready AHV badge is awarded to products and solutions that have been tested and verified to work on or with AHV, the Nutanix built-in hypervisor.

All products featured in Nutanix Ready have completed verification testing, thereby providing confidence in joint solution compatibility. Leveraging its industry leading alliances and partner ecosystem, Nutanix Ready showcases select trusted solutions designed to meet a variety of business needs. Nutanix Ready demonstrates current mutual product compatibility, continued industry relationships, and interoperability.