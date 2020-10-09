 

DGAP-News Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj publishes 9M 2020 figures earlier than previously announced

DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Oyj publishes 9M 2020 figures earlier than previously announced

09.10.2020 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ferratum Oyj publishes 9M 2020 figures earlier than previously announced

Helsinki, 9 October 2020 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") announces an amendment to its 2020 financial calendar. The Group will publish its 9 month 2020 figures earlier than previously announced, the new 9 month 2020 release date is 16 November 2020 (previous release date: 19 November 2020).

Date Event
16.11.2020 Ferratum Group: 9M results
16.11.2020 German Equity Forum 2020
17.11.2020 German Equity Forum 2020
 

 

About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 20 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America, Australia and Asia.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 600,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 June 2020).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

IR@ferratum.com

https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact


Language: English
Company: Ferratum Oyj
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Phone: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44
Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49
E-mail: ir@ferratum.com
Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com
ISIN: FI4000106299
WKN: A1W9NS
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
