 

DGAP-Adhoc BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for third quarter of 2020 and publishes outlook for full year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
09.10.2020, 14:02  |  95   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: BASF SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast
BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for third quarter of 2020 and publishes outlook for full year 2020

09-Oct-2020 / 14:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BASF Group releases preliminary figures for third quarter of 2020 and publishes outlook for full year 2020

Q3 2020:

- EBIT before special items expected to be €581 million (Q3 2019: €1,056 million), above analyst consensus

- EBIT expected to be minus €2,637 million (Q3 2019: €1,336 million) due to non-cash-effective impairments and provisions for restructuring, below analyst consensus


Outlook 2020:

- Sales expected to decrease to between €57 billion and €58 billion (2019: €59,316 million)

- EBIT before special items expected to be between €3.0 billion and €3.3 billion (2019: €4,643 million)


Ludwigshafen - October 9, 2020 - BASF has released preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2020. Sales declined by 5% in the third quarter of 2020 to €13,812 million (Q3 2019: €14,556 million). This was mainly driven by negative currency effects.

The BASF Group's operating business performed better than expected in the third quarter of 2020. EBIT before special items amounted to an expected €581 million, above analyst consensus but below the figure for the prior-year quarter (Q3 2019: €1,056 million). Compared with the second quarter of 2020, EBIT before special items rose by €355 million in the third quarter of 2020 (Q2 2020: €226 million).

The Surface Technologies, Materials, Industrial Solutions and Chemicals segments exceeded average analyst estimates for EBIT before special items in the third quarter of 2020. EBIT before special items was on a level with analyst estimates in the Agricultural Solutions segment, but fell short of analyst estimates in the Nutrition & Care segment. The EBIT before special items of Other was more negative than analysts expected.

Seite 1 von 6
BASF Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: BASF - jetzt einsteigen?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.:Announcement related to the fourth and final settlement of the second ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung aus genehmigtem Kapital beschlossen
EQS-Adhoc: SoftwareONE Holding AG: Information über beschleunigtes Bookbuilding-Verfahren für den Verkauf ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Successful pre-placement and determination of subscription price, number of new shares ...
DGAP-News: Hauptversammlung beschließt Umfirmierung in clearvise AG und legt Grundstein für weiteres ...
DGAP-News: Compleo Charging Solutions AG Sets Price Range for its IPO
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: Corporate Governance- und Transparenzinitiative, u. a. ...
Titel
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Biotest AG: Biotest behandelt ersten COVID-19 Patienten mit Trimodulin
EarthRenew Inc: Günstig wie nie - Jetzt bei dieser Aktie einsteigen oder nachkaufen!
DGAP-News: Schaeffler refinanziert nächste Fälligkeiten
DGAP-News: PAION BERICHTET ÜBER FORTSCHRITTE MIT BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) BEI SEINEM LIZENZNEHMER ACACIA IN DEN ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Jubii Europe N.V.: Jubii Europe N.V. (ISIN NL0000233195) has decided to initiate a formal ...
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
Solutiance AG: Hauptversammlung unterstützt Kurs des Vorstands - Wachstum trotz Corona - Auftragseingang ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:35 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: BASF unter Druck nach hohen Wertberichtigungen
14:33 Uhr
WDH/ROUNDUP: BASF schreibt wegen Corona Milliarden ab
14:30 Uhr
ROUNDUP: BASF schreibt wegen Corona Milliarden ab - Geschäfte beleben sich aber
14:25 Uhr
BASF schreibt wegen Corona-Krise Milliarden ab
14:02 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 3. Quartal 2020 vor und veröffentlicht Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr 2020 (deutsch)
14:02 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 3. Quartal 2020 vor und veröffentlicht Ausblick für das Gesamtjahr 2020
10:25 Uhr
BAADER BANK belässt BASF SE auf 'Buy'
08:58 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt BASF SE auf 'Neutral'
08.10.20
Börse Stuttgart-News: Euwax Trends
08.10.20
JPMORGAN belässt BASF SE auf 'Neutral'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:27 Uhr
9.552
BASF - jetzt einsteigen?