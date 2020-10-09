BASF SE: BASF Group releases preliminary figures for third quarter of 2020 and publishes outlook for full year 2020

BASF Group releases preliminary figures for third quarter of 2020 and publishes outlook for full year 2020

Q3 2020:

- EBIT before special items expected to be €581 million (Q3 2019: €1,056 million), above analyst consensus

- EBIT expected to be minus €2,637 million (Q3 2019: €1,336 million) due to non-cash-effective impairments and provisions for restructuring, below analyst consensus



Outlook 2020:

- Sales expected to decrease to between €57 billion and €58 billion (2019: €59,316 million)

- EBIT before special items expected to be between €3.0 billion and €3.3 billion (2019: €4,643 million)



Ludwigshafen - October 9, 2020 - BASF has released preliminary figures for the third quarter of 2020. Sales declined by 5% in the third quarter of 2020 to €13,812 million (Q3 2019: €14,556 million). This was mainly driven by negative currency effects.

The BASF Group's operating business performed better than expected in the third quarter of 2020. EBIT before special items amounted to an expected €581 million, above analyst consensus but below the figure for the prior-year quarter (Q3 2019: €1,056 million). Compared with the second quarter of 2020, EBIT before special items rose by €355 million in the third quarter of 2020 (Q2 2020: €226 million).

The Surface Technologies, Materials, Industrial Solutions and Chemicals segments exceeded average analyst estimates for EBIT before special items in the third quarter of 2020. EBIT before special items was on a level with analyst estimates in the Agricultural Solutions segment, but fell short of analyst estimates in the Nutrition & Care segment. The EBIT before special items of Other was more negative than analysts expected.