 

Service Properties Trust Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, November 9th

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its third quarter 2020 results before the Nasdaq opens on Monday, November 9, 2020. Later that morning, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Executive Officer John Murray, Chief Financial Officer Brian Donley and Chief Investment Officer Todd Hargreaves will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-3720. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5434. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through Monday, November 16, 2020. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10148158.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.svcreit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC’s properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

