CommScope's Innovative Home Network Solutions Will Deliver Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity to Ziply Fiber Subscribers

Wi-Fi 6 is rapidly being integrated and deployed by service providers to keep up with their subscribers’ demands for bandwidth and better Wi-Fi. With that, CommScope announced that it has partnered with Ziply Fiber to deploy CommScope’s innovative home networking solutions to support Ziply Fiber subscribers’ bandwidth requirements.

“Wi-Fi 6 offers subscribers faster, more reliable connections in the home that align with the gigabit speeds being delivered today by leading edge service providers,” said German Iaryczower, Senior Vice President, Broadband Home Solutions, CommScope. “By using our innovative Wi-Fi 6 home networking solutions, service providers can now deliver the in-home connectivity experience their customers are expecting with their top-tier broadband services.”

“Ziply Fiber is deploying a modern, state-of-the-art network that is purpose-built for our subscribers’ needs,” said Harold Zeitz, CEO, Ziply Fiber. “In today’s world, with more of us working and learning from home than ever before, high-quality Wi-Fi has become an important component for families and businesses to stay connected. We are proud of the robust, redundant and reliable network that we have built specifically to handle these new demands for data and bandwidth. Having a partner who understands the importance of Wi-Fi 6 is imperative for us and that is exactly what we found in CommScope.”

CommScope’s new X5 Wi-Fi Extenders support the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard to provide the capacity, efficiency, coverage and performance required by today’s most demanding consumers. By deploying X5 Extenders later this year, Ziply Fiber will increase the range and coverage of high-performance Wi-Fi in the home. For larger homes, multiple X5 Extenders can mesh together to deliver full gig-speed Wi-Fi coverage.

In addition to X5 Extenders, Ziply Fiber will deploy CommScope’s NVG578LX GPON gateway when the solution is launched later this year. The NVG578LX will be the next generation of Wi-Fi 6 GPON home network gateways providing true gigabit speeds for delivery of managed voice, video and data services. The improved connectivity of the NVG578LX will support Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5Gbps Ethernet LAN. Once deployed, the two devices will leverage the Wi-Fi EasyMesh network to operate collaboratively and provide a high performance, auto-optimizing Wi-Fi experience for subscribers, delivering on Ziply Fiber’s customer promise.