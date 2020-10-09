 

CommScope's Innovative Home Network Solutions Will Deliver Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity to Ziply Fiber Subscribers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 14:05  |  66   |   |   

Wi-Fi 6 is rapidly being integrated and deployed by service providers to keep up with their subscribers’ demands for bandwidth and better Wi-Fi. With that, CommScope announced that it has partnered with Ziply Fiber to deploy CommScope’s innovative home networking solutions to support Ziply Fiber subscribers’ bandwidth requirements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005038/en/

Wi-Fi 6 is rapidly being integrated and deployed by service providers to keep up with their subscribers’ demands for bandwidth and better Wi-Fi. With that, CommScope announced that it has partnered with Ziply Fiber to deploy CommScope’s innovative home networking solutions to support Ziply Fiber subscribers’ bandwidth requirements. (Photo: Business Wire)

Wi-Fi 6 is rapidly being integrated and deployed by service providers to keep up with their subscribers’ demands for bandwidth and better Wi-Fi. With that, CommScope announced that it has partnered with Ziply Fiber to deploy CommScope’s innovative home networking solutions to support Ziply Fiber subscribers’ bandwidth requirements. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Wi-Fi 6 offers subscribers faster, more reliable connections in the home that align with the gigabit speeds being delivered today by leading edge service providers,” said German Iaryczower, Senior Vice President, Broadband Home Solutions, CommScope. “By using our innovative Wi-Fi 6 home networking solutions, service providers can now deliver the in-home connectivity experience their customers are expecting with their top-tier broadband services.”

“Ziply Fiber is deploying a modern, state-of-the-art network that is purpose-built for our subscribers’ needs,” said Harold Zeitz, CEO, Ziply Fiber. “In today’s world, with more of us working and learning from home than ever before, high-quality Wi-Fi has become an important component for families and businesses to stay connected. We are proud of the robust, redundant and reliable network that we have built specifically to handle these new demands for data and bandwidth. Having a partner who understands the importance of Wi-Fi 6 is imperative for us and that is exactly what we found in CommScope.”

CommScope’s new X5 Wi-Fi Extenders support the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard to provide the capacity, efficiency, coverage and performance required by today’s most demanding consumers. By deploying X5 Extenders later this year, Ziply Fiber will increase the range and coverage of high-performance Wi-Fi in the home. For larger homes, multiple X5 Extenders can mesh together to deliver full gig-speed Wi-Fi coverage.

In addition to X5 Extenders, Ziply Fiber will deploy CommScope’s NVG578LX GPON gateway when the solution is launched later this year. The NVG578LX will be the next generation of Wi-Fi 6 GPON home network gateways providing true gigabit speeds for delivery of managed voice, video and data services. The improved connectivity of the NVG578LX will support Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5Gbps Ethernet LAN. Once deployed, the two devices will leverage the Wi-Fi EasyMesh network to operate collaboratively and provide a high performance, auto-optimizing Wi-Fi experience for subscribers, delivering on Ziply Fiber’s customer promise.

Seite 1 von 2
Commscope Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Joint Statement Between Velodyne and RoboSense
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Bloom Energy Announces Conversion of 2021 Notes and Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial ...
HanesBrands Announces 2030 Global Sustainability Goals Focused on People, Planet and Product
Nickelodeon and CBS Studios Announce Kate Mulgrew’s Return as Captain Janeway in Upcoming Animated Series Star Trek: Prodigy
Energy Transfer Announces Executive Management Changes
Accenture Sets Industry-Leading Net-Zero, Waste and Water Goals
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
CommScope Announces Distributed Access Architecture Portfolio Expansion
01.10.20
CommScope Announces Leadership Transition
23.09.20
CommScope Introduces Two New DOCSIS 3.1 Home Gateways with Wi-Fi 6
22.09.20
Mediacom Communications Selects CommScope to Power Groundbreaking 10G Trial
14.09.20
Study Sponsored by CommScope Reveals Strong Interest and Some Concerns in Current U.S. Federal 5G Environment