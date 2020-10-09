 

VICI Properties Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results

09.10.2020, 14:00  |  23   |   |   

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6582856 at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a passcode and registrant ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the numbers in the confirmation email and enter their passcode and ID, upon which they will enter the conference call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.viciproperties.com, on October 29, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company’s website and will continue for one year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 30 gaming facilities comprising over 50 million square feet and features approximately 20,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars, Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

