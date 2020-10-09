 

Intersect ENT to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Intersect ENT, Inc. (Nasdaq: XENT), a company transforming care for patients with ear, nose and throat (“ENT”) conditions, today announced that it will release third quarter 2020 financial results on November 2, 2020. The Company expects to issue the release at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET and management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call via the internet, go to the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at www.intersectENT.com. To access the live conference call via phone, dial 844-850-0548 and ask to join the Intersect ENT call. International callers may access the live call by dialing 412-317-5205. Participants may expedite telephone access by pre-registering for the call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10148945/daec6b0617.

A replay of the conference call may be accessed one to two hours after the call at www.intersectENT.com or via phone at 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 for international callers. The reference number to enter the replay of the call is 10148945. The dial-in replay will be available for a week after the call, and via the internet for approximately one month.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT is dedicated to transforming ear, nose and throat care by providing innovative, clinically meaningful therapies to physicians and patients. The Company’s steroid-releasing implants are designed to provide mechanical spacing and deliver targeted therapy to the site of disease. In addition, Intersect ENT is continuing to expand its portfolio of products based on the Company’s unique localized steroid releasing technology and is committed to broadening patient access to less invasive and more cost-effective care.

For additional information on the Company or the products including risks and benefits please visit www.IntersectENT.com. For more information about PROPEL (mometasone furoate) sinus implants and SINUVA (mometasone furoate) sinus implant, please visit www.PROPELOPENS.com and www.SINUVA.com.

Intersect ENT, PROPEL and SINUVA are registered trademarks of Intersect ENT, Inc.

XENT-F

