 

Gossamer Bio Announces GB004 Data Presentations at United European Gastroenterology Virtual Week 2020

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will present data relevant to GB004 at United European Gastroenterology Virtual Week 2020, which takes place from October 11th through 13th. This includes an oral presentation from William Sandborn, M.D., Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology of University of California San Diego, detailing clinical data from the completed GB004 Phase 1b trial in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.

Details for presentations related to GB004, a HIF-1α stabilizer in clinical development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, are as follows:

Session Type: Moderated Poster Session
Session Title: IBD Clinical II
Poster Code: P0589
Poster Title: Safety, Pharmacokinetic, Biomarker, Histologic, and Rectal Bleeding Activity Following Treatment with the Gut-Targeted, PHD-Inhibitor and HIF-1α Stabilizer GB004 in a Phase 1b Trial in Mild-to-Moderate Ulcerative Colitis
Presenting Author: William Sandborn, M.D.
Date: Sunday, October 11th
 Time: 3:40pm CEST / 9:40am EDT / 6:40am PDT

Session Type: E-Poster Session
Session Title: Poster Exhibition
Poster Code: P0562
Poster Title: GB004 exhibits protective effects directly on epithelial cells using ex vivo organoid and monolayer cultures
Presenting Author: Kristen Taylor Meadows, Ph.D.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its goal is to be an industry leader in each of these therapeutic areas and to enhance and extend the lives of patients suffering from such diseases.

