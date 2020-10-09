Gossamer Bio Announces GB004 Data Presentations at United European Gastroenterology Virtual Week 2020

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOSS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology, today announced that it will present data relevant to GB004 at United European Gastroenterology Virtual Week 2020, which takes place from October 11th through 13th. This includes an oral presentation from William Sandborn, M.D., Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology of University of California San Diego, detailing clinical data from the completed GB004 Phase 1b trial in patients with active mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.

Details for presentations related to GB004, a HIF-1α stabilizer in clinical development for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease, are as follows: