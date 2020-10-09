 

Kratos Participates in North Dakota’s Innovation Day, Showcases Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuator

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider and industry-leading provider of high-performance unmanned systems, participated in North Dakota’s Innovation Day on Autonomous Systems Policy.

At the event at Grand Farm in Horace, ND, Kratos showcased its Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuator (ATMA), a driverless version of the mobile crash barriers utilized for road construction and highway maintenance vehicles, shielding workers and equipment ahead from errant drivers entering the work zone. In January 2020, North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) was one of ten states to receive a Federal Highway Administration Accelerated Innovation Deployment (AID) grant for the acceleration, implementation, and adoption of innovation in highway transportation systems. North Dakota used this funding to support the deployment of an ATMA pilot program—becoming the sixth state to adopt the life-saving technology.

In the United States, there are more than 12 crash-related fatalities every week in the road work zone. By removing the human from the most dangerous assignment in mobile highway operations, Kratos’ AMTA has the potential to save nearly 700 lives annually.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “Kratos is committed to advancing affordable unmanned technologies that keep Americans safe—from unmanned jet drones that increase America’s readiness for the future of aircraft-based warfare to unmanned Autonomous Truck-Mounted Attenuators that save lives on America’s roadways. We are proud to be partnering with North Dakota on its ATMA pilot program, and we look forward to expanding use of this life-saving technology across the country.”

NDDOT Director Bill Panos said, “First and foremost, this technology is one more tool that we have available to enhance the safety of work zones in our state and potentially save lives. The NDDOT is committed to its Vision Zero initiative, and our goal is to eliminate fatalities and serious injuries caused by motor vehicle crashes.”

Kratos Unmanned Systems’ ATMAs have driven more than 2,000 miles since launch in 2017 and, in addition to North Dakota, are currently deployed in California, Colorado, Florida, Minnesota, Missouri, and Tennessee, as well as the United Kingdom.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms and systems for United States National Security related customers, allies and commercial enterprises. Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology for these industries are rapidly brought to market through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive research and streamlined development processes. At Kratos, affordability is a technology, and we specialize in unmanned systems, satellite communications, cyber security/warfare, microwave electronics, missile defense, hypersonic systems, training, combat systems and next generation turbo jet and turbo fan engine development. For more information, please visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
RedHill Biopharma Adds Israel Rights to Movantik From AstraZeneca
FuelCell Energy Announces U.S. Department of Energy Project Award
Europäisches Pharmaunternehmen STADA schließt mit MediPharm Labs exklusive Partnerschaft für ...
WISeKey Secures Ensurity’s Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD
Biofrontera AG reports completion of the clinical phase of the pharmacokinetics study
FEMSA Comercio announces agreement with Chilean retailer SMU to acquire OK Market stores
3D Systems Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Naval Air Systems Command Awards Kratos Sole Source $29.2 Million Initial Contract for Full Rate Production (Lot 1) of the BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Target System
29.09.20
Kratos Awarded Sole-Source Multi-Million Dollar Contract for 20 High-Performance Target Drone System Aircraft from International Customer
25.09.20
Kratos Awarded $950 Million Multiple-Award, IDIQ Contract for U.S. Air Force Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS)
22.09.20
Kratos Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable Cloud-based Satellite Ground Services for Azure Orbital
16.09.20
Kratos Announces Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Advisory Services
15.09.20
Kratos Announces Space Domain Awareness Services to Assess Spacecraft Orbiting in Close Proximity to Each Other

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.02.20
15
Kratos Defense & Security Solution Outperfomer für 2010