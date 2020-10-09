EEStor Corporation to Complete Private Placement
TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EEStor Corporation (TSX.V: ESU) (“EEStor” or the “Corporation”) announces that it will offer (the
“Offering”) up to 21,428,571 units (each, a “Unit”) by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.035 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to
$750,000. Each “Unit” will consist of one common share of the Corporation, and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.05 for a period
of twenty-four months.
The Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to retire existing payables, support operations and cover general and administrative expenses for the next six months. Assuming the Offering is completed in full, the Corporation estimates allocating the proceeds as follows:
|Use of Proceeds
|Allocated Amount
|Administrative Costs of Private Placement
|$35,000
|Finders’ Fees/Commissions for Private Placement
|$44,000
|Retirement of Existing Trade Payables
|$115,000
|Prototype development project initial commitment
|$150,000
|Retirement of Promissory Note
|$39,000
|Outstanding Audit Expenses
|$35,000
|Shareholders Meeting
|$35,000
|Accounting and Bookkeeping
|$15,000
|Transfer Agent
|$12,000
|Legal Fees
|$75,000
|Regulatory Filing Fees
|$20,000
|General and Administrative Expenses
|$125,000
|Unallocated Working Capital
|$50,000
|Gross Proceeds
|$750,000
The above figures are estimates only, and there may be circumstances in which the Corporation is required to reallocate proceeds of the Offering based on the operational needs of the Corporation, or in the event the Offering is not completed in full.
