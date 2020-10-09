EEStor Corporation to Complete Private Placement

TORONTO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EEStor Corporation (TSX.V: ESU) (“EEStor” or the “Corporation”) announces that it will offer (the “Offering”) up to 21,428,571 units (each, a “Unit”) by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.035 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $750,000. Each “Unit” will consist of one common share of the Corporation, and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.05 for a period of twenty-four months.



The Corporation intends to use the proceeds of the Offering to retire existing payables, support operations and cover general and administrative expenses for the next six months. Assuming the Offering is completed in full, the Corporation estimates allocating the proceeds as follows: