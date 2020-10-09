 

Nature Publishes New Research from Vir Biotechnology Demonstrating the Capacity of Enhanced Monoclonal Antibodies to Induce Protective Adaptive Immunity to Viral Infection

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 14:00  |  52   |   |   
  • Data demonstrate potential to enhance effector function of monoclonal antibodies and induce a protective T-cell or “vaccinal” response
  • Therapeutic approach previously applied to treatment of oncologic diseases may now have broader implications across a range of infectious diseases

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the publication of preclinical research in an influenza animal model highlighting a new mechanism for enhancing the efficacy of monoclonal antibodies to treat viral infection and induce a protective response. Data demonstrate that selective engagement of an activating Fc receptor on dendritic cells by antiviral monoclonal antibodies induced protective CD8+ T cell adaptive responses. The paper, entitled “Fc-optimized antibodies elicit CD8 immunity to viral respiratory infection,” was published in the October 8, 2020 online edition of Nature.

“In the past several years, we've gained a better understanding of how integral Fc mediated effector functions of monoclonal antibodies are for their therapeutic efficacy in pre-clinical models of neoplastic, infectious and inflammatory diseases,” said Jeffrey V. Ravetch, M.D., Ph.D., study senior author and Theresa and Eugene M. Lang Professor and Head of the Leonard Wagner Laboratory of Molecular Genetics and Immunology at The Rockefeller University. “These approaches have been successfully applied to anti-tumor therapeutics and have resulted in improved clinical outcomes in a variety of oncologic diseases. Our present studies have uncovered a significant new mechanism by which antibodies, through their Fc region, can not only engage innate immune responses but activate adaptive T cell responses, thereby stimulating protective anti-viral immunity in these models.”

The research published in Nature focuses on the role of the Fc domain of monoclonal antibodies, regions with the capacity to bind to other immune cells through a family of receptors (the Fc receptors). By engineering antibodies with modified Fc domains to enhance binding to specific Fc receptors on innate immune cells, investigators observed an enhanced protective immune response. Certain modifications (GAALIE variants) were associated with activation of dendritic cells, as well as antiviral effector T-cells, indicating induction of the adaptive arm of the immune system, which is responsible for long-term immunity. Based on this research, monoclonal antibodies programmed with improved effector function represent a potential new approach in the design of therapeutic antibodies for both the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases.

Seite 1 von 4
Vir Biotechnology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
RedHill Biopharma Adds Israel Rights to Movantik From AstraZeneca
FuelCell Energy Announces U.S. Department of Energy Project Award
Europäisches Pharmaunternehmen STADA schließt mit MediPharm Labs exklusive Partnerschaft für ...
WISeKey Secures Ensurity’s Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD
Biofrontera AG reports completion of the clinical phase of the pharmacokinetics study
FEMSA Comercio announces agreement with Chilean retailer SMU to acquire OK Market stores
3D Systems Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Vir Biotechnology and GSK announce global expansion to Phase 3 of COMET-ICE study evaluating VIR-7831 for the treatment of COVID-19
24.09.20
Vir Biotechnology Publishes New Research Characterizing Antibody Response to SARS-CoV-2 in the Journal Cell
09.09.20
Vir Biotechnology to Present at Cantor Global Virtual Healthcare Conference

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.04.20
14
Vir Biotechnology applying multiple platforms to address public health risk from Wuhan coronavirus