Ryder Selects PowerFleet for Industrial to Secure North American Supply Chain Operations

Ryder operates behind the scenes, managing critical fleet, transportation, and supply chain functions for more than 50,000 customers, many of which make the products that consumers use every day. Over the next 12-18 months, Ryder will be deploying the PowerFleet Enterprise solution on over 1,000 pieces of material handling equipment at more than 30 sites in North America. Under the terms of the deal, PowerFleet for Industrial will help Ryder’s North American operations deliver the value-added benefit of enhancing safety and regulatory compliance to their warehouse material handling operations. Ryder operates more than 300 warehouses encompassing approximately 55 million square feet.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL) , a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as material handling equipment, today announced it has been chosen by Ryder System, Inc., a leading logistics and transportation company, to embed telematics into its forklifts and other material handling equipment within its warehouses.

The PowerFleet Enterprise solution combines an advanced hardware device installed on the Ryder equipment, powerful SaaS-based software, and the industry’s most data-rich analytics platform to deliver critical safety controls and insightful data on the utilization and productivity of the equipment and operator.

“We’re thrilled to work with Ryder to deliver best-in-class safety telematics technology,” said Mark Stanton, General Manager at PowerFleet for Industrial. “Ryder’s Integrated Logistics team will now have increased visibility into key safety features of their material handling equipment to provide their customers with a full, 360-degree picture of their operations to optimize safety and reduce operating costs.”

As a recognized leader in safety telematics, PowerFleet’s solutions will deliver increased access control, equipment checklist compliance, asset performance, and operator accountability. Ryder’s key initiative following implementation is the rollout of corporate KPIs to measure the improvement of operations.

“We chose the PowerFleet solution because of its advanced telematics capabilities for our forklifts and other material handling equipment,” stated Norm Brouillette, Vice President and GM from Ryder Supply Chain Solution. “Their focus on solutions that optimize assets and enhance safety protocols is critical for our success.”