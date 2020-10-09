THIS IS AN ANNOUNCEMENT FALLING UNDER RULE 2.4 OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE “CODE”) AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN ANNOUNCEMENT OF A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER UNDER RULE 2.7 OF THE CODE. THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT ANY FIRM OFFER WILL BE MADE NOR AS TO THE TERMS ON WHICH ANY FIRM OFFER MIGHT BE MADE.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

9 October 2020

Statement regarding press speculation

In response to recent press speculation, the Board of G4S plc (“G4S” or “the Company”) confirms it has received an expression of interest from Allied Universal Security Services LLC (“Allied Universal”), regarding a possible offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of the Company.

There can be no certainty that an offer will be made for the Company by Allied Universal, nor as to the terms on which any such offer might be made.

A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate.

In the meantime, as announced on 7 October 2020, shareholders are strongly advised to reject GardaWorld’s unattractive and highly opportunistic offer of 190 pence per share.

The person responsible for releasing this announcement on behalf of G4S is Celine Barroche, Company Secretary.

For further enquiries, please contact: Helen Parris Director of Investor Relations +44 (0) 207 9633189 Media enquiries Sophie McMillan Head of Media +44 (0) 759 5523483 Press office +44 (0) 207 9633333

G4S Financial Advisors

Citigroup Global Markets Limited

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Lazard & Co., Limited

G4S Legal Advisers

Linklaters LLP

Media Advisers

Brunswick

