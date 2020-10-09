Horizon Acquisition Corporation Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing October 12, 2020

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC served as lead book-running manager for the offering. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC served as book-running managers for the offering. A registration statement relating to the units and the underlying securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 20, 2020.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: HZAC.U) (the “Company”) announced that, commencing October 12, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 54,398,433 units, completed on August 25, 2020, may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the symbol “HZAC.U,” and the Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the NYSE under the symbols “HZAC” and “HZAC WS,” respectively. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

About Horizon Acquisition Corporation

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a newly incorporated blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is sponsored by Horizon Sponsor, LLC, an affiliate of Eldridge Industries, LLC (“Eldridge”). The Company will be led by Todd Boehly, the Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eldridge and David Minella, the managing member of Minella Capital Management LLC. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its search for a target business operating in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

