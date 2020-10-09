Major Manufacturers Select TECHNIA's "Light My Way" Digital Adoption Solution for 3DEXPERIENCE

Light My Way provides intelligent, intuitive in-app guidance on best practices for change management processes, user on-boarding and infrequent tasks within the 3DEXPERIENCE platform application suite. Both OEMs partnered with TECHNIA to roll out PLM systems enabling digital continuity. Now, hundreds of users in each organization will benefit from custom, contextual and continuous learning facilitated by Light My Way - the Digital Adoption Solution for the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TECHNIA, the #1 knowledge leaders in PLM, announced today that two major OEMs - a Scandinavian leader in the residential property market and a USA supplier of inspection equipment to the semiconductor industry - are selecting "Light My Way" a TECHNIA Software Digital Adoption Solution for the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

"I have been helping customers digitalize PLM processes over the last 15 years, Light My Way is the most interesting and promising enabler I have worked with during my entire career."

- Anders Axelsson | Light My Way Product Manager

"TECHNIA are honoured to be a key partner in these digitalization journeys. The Nordic construction industry is a forerunner in utilizing new tools to improve offering and efficiency. And we at TECHNIA are proud to continue our close partnership with industry leaders in semiconductor manufacturing in North America. With Light My Way, users get directions and guidance within the applications leading to short deployments and even less or no need for classroom or online training."

- Jonas Gejer | CEO TECHNIA

Register today at techniasoftware.plmif.org to discover the full potential of Light My Way at the TECHNIA Software PLM Innovation Forum on October 14th.

Continue reading about Light My Way - the Digital Adoption Soultion for 3DEXPERIENCE at www.technia.com/software/light-my-way

