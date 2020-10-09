CDW Recognized as Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider to Meet Evolving Customer Needs

This recent recognition demonstrates CDW’s commitment to providing customers with best-in-class design, orchestration, and managed services on Azure with a focus on future success. CDW has achieved the Azure Expert MSP status through a rigorous audit performed by an independent third party, supported by multiple customer references that demonstrate an extensive track record of success. The Azure Expert MSP status is the latest recognition of CDW’s commitment as a partner with multiple Gold Competences and a leading Azure Solutions provider that has been helping customers achieve their business goals by delivering Azure-based solutions since its launch to the marketplace.

CDW Corporation (NASDAQ: CDW), a leading multi-brand technology solutions and services provider to business, government, education, and healthcare, today announced that it has been recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP), joining some of Microsoft’s most recognized and capable global solutions partners.

In today's complex technology environment, it is more important than ever to provide customers with exceptional value, including cost containment, risk and security protection and automation at scale as customers strive to do more with less. Leveraging CDW’s Cloud management platform, CDW partners with customers to migrate to a fully optimized, secure and highly scalable hybrid cloud environment. CDW’s Amplified Azure services provides customers the ability to aggregate procurement and billing, automate, migrate, monitor and manage workloads across their diverse IT environment. With the company’s recent acquisition of IGNW and Cloud39, CDW continues to expand its cloud native and DevOps capabilities to accelerate digital velocity initiatives for its customers.

"We are pleased to achieve this significant recognition for our expertise as a Microsoft Azure Managed Services Provider,” said Andy Eccles, senior vice president of integrated technology solutions for CDW. “We bring this expertise to our customers by using a proven and unified approach to migration and management of the cloud. CDW delivers on the promise of cloud cost optimization, automation, security, governance, migration and management at scale with our comprehensive portfolio of services. The achievement of Azure Expert MSP status is the latest recognition of our ongoing commitment to our customers to deliver our expertise, products, and services to build the solutions our customers need to succeed.”

Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, one commercial partner at Microsoft Corp. said, “As our customers move to Microsoft Azure to host their strategic datacenter solutions, it is critical that they have the support of experienced service providers to guide and support them in that journey. CDW’s designation as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Expert Service Provider recognizes their proven ability to seamlessly deliver the managed services our customers demand at scale across the globe.”

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW) is a leading multi-brand technology solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs over 10,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2020, CDW generated Net sales over $18 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

