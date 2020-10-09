Phillips 66 Board Appoints New Director

The board of directors of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has appointed Lisa A. Davis to serve as an independent director, effective Oct. 8, 2020. Davis will serve on the human resources and compensation committee and the public policy committee of the board. Following the appointment, the board of Phillips 66 will comprise 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent.

Davis, 56, previously served as a member of the managing board for Siemens AG with responsibility as CEO for Siemens Gas and Power, which operates in more than 80 countries and includes power generation, power services, oil and gas, transmission and new fuels. During her tenure at Siemens, Davis also served as chair and CEO of Siemens Corporation USA and as a member of the board of directors of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA.