 

XPO Logistics Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Friday, November 6, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 14:26  |  29   |   |   

GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) will hold its third quarter conference call and webcast on Friday, November 6, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after market close on November 5 and made available on www.xpo.com.

Access information:
Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756
International callers: +1-201-689-7817
Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available until December 6, 2020, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13711605. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors.

About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Contact:
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Tavio Headley, +1-203-413-4006
tavio.headley@xpo.com


