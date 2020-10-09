 

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Release and Conference Call for Thursday, November 5, 2020

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics, announced that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The results will be released before the opening of the stock market that day.

U.S. Physical Therapy’s management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 5th to discuss the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020 results.

Conference Call

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2020

Time: 10:30 am Eastern /9:30 am Central

Dial-In Number: 1-888-335-5539 or 973-582-2857

Reservation Number: 5149266

To participate, please call in 10 minutes prior to start time.

To listen to the live call, please go to www.usph.com and click on conference calls under the Investor Relations section. Please go to the website 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. If you are unable to listen live, a playback of the conference call can be accessed until February 5, 2021 at U.S. Physical Therapy’s website.

Founded in 1990, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. operates 549 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states. The Company's clinics provide preventative and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, treatment for neurologically-related injuries and rehabilitation of injured workers. In addition to owning and operating clinics, the Company manages 38 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups. The Company also has an industrial injury prevention business which provides onsite services for clients’ employees including injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments.

More information about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is available at www.usph.com. The information included on that website is not incorporated into this press release.

