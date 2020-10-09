 

MaxLinear, Inc. Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL), a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the close of market on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Date:

November 5, 2020

Time:

1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Hosts:

Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and

Steve Litchfield, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Corporate Strategy Officer

Dial-in:

US toll free:1-877-407-3109

International: 1-201-493-6798

About MaxLinear, Inc.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) is a leading provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits for access and connectivity, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multimarket applications. MaxLinear is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.maxlinear.com.

MXL and the MaxLinear logo are trademarks of MaxLinear, Inc. Other trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

