Topgolf Swing Suites Coming to the Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio, is excited to announce that Topgolf Swing Suites, a virtual experience from global sports and entertainment leader Topgolf Entertainment Group, will be featured at HOFV with multiple indoor luxury Swing Suite bays in one, 10,000-square-foot location. Expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2021, the interactive sports and entertainment experience will be located in the destination’s Retail Promenade.

“Much like our company, Topgolf is all about generating excitement and bringing sports fans together through an immersive and interactive experience,” said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. “This partnership, along with Shula's Restaurant Group, demonstrates that our vision for our destination is progressing as planned. We are turning Canton, Ohio into a preferred location for flagship brands because of the multifaceted environment we are creating around the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

Powered by Full Swing technology, Topgolf Swing Suite is an immersive social experience designed to enhance hospitality and entertainment venues, hotels, resorts, and more. Topgolf Swing Suite technology is built on the industry-leading Full Swing Golf simulator platform delivering fun for golfers and non-golfers with a variety of exciting virtual sports games, golf courses and proprietary Topgolf experiences.

The Topgolf Swing Suites location at Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls will have multiple climate-controlled hitting bays featuring virtual games including the Quarterback Challenge, signature Topgolf games, and some of the world's most iconic golf courses, such as Pebble Beach, St Andrews, Spanish Bay and Spyglass Hill. Other simulated sports, including baseball, hockey and fan-favorite Zombie Dodgeball will also be playable in each Topgolf Swing Suite. Topgolf Swing Suite screens can double as a massive television screen, so fans have the choice to play the virtual games or watch their favorite sports teams battle it out in real time while enjoying lounge seating, hand-crafted cocktails and a full-service menu.