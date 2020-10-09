 

INTRUSION Announces Nasdaq Uplisting & Pricing of Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.10.2020, 14:30  |  34   |   |   

INTRUSION Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ), a leading provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection services, was approved for trading of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “INTZ.” The pricing of the Company’s follow-on public offering of 3,100,000 shares of common stock is set at a price to the public of $8.00 per share, including 2,000,000 shares of common stock to be issued and sold by INTRUSION and 1,100,000 shares of common stock to be offered by the group of selling shareholders. Gross proceeds of the offering to INTRUSION, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $16,000,000. Net proceeds to INTRUSION are intended to fund several growth initiatives, including the commercialization of its new Shield plug and play, real-time artificial intelligence (AI), threat detection and neutralization solution designed for the enterprise market.

INTRUSION has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 465,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

B. Riley Securities is the sole book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-248398) relating to these securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 25, 2020, and was declared effective on October 8, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained by contacting B. Riley Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 17th St. North, Ste. 1300, Arlington, VA 22209, or by telephone at 703-312-9580 or by email at prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

About INTRUSION Inc.

INTRUSION Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection solutions. INTRUSION’s solution families include TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. INTRUSION’s solutions help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements include, without limitations, statements regarding the results of the proposed public offering of shares of the Company’s common stock, the expected use of the proceeds from that offering, the potential uplisting to The Nasdaq Stock Market and the anticipated benefits of such listing for the Company and its shareholders, statements around our planned growth initiatives, the introduction of the new INTRUSION Shield solution, as well as other statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward looking statements. These factors include, without limitation, uncertainties related to the success of the proposed offering, the potential that the Company may not be able to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market and achieve the resulting benefits expected from such uplisting, or that the Company’s planned growth strategies, including its new INTRUSION Shield solution, may not achieve the marketplace acceptance expected and result in increased revenue for the Company, and other facts and circumstances that might cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, some of which are detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

Intrusion Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: TraceCop vs. Cybercrime: Intrusion (INTZ) vor Turnaround
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Joint Statement Between Velodyne and RoboSense
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Bloom Energy Announces Conversion of 2021 Notes and Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial ...
HanesBrands Announces 2030 Global Sustainability Goals Focused on People, Planet and Product
Nickelodeon and CBS Studios Announce Kate Mulgrew’s Return as Captain Janeway in Upcoming Animated Series Star Trek: Prodigy
Energy Transfer Announces Executive Management Changes
Accenture Sets Industry-Leading Net-Zero, Waste and Water Goals
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
REPEAT/Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Renewables: Total Enters the Floating Offshore Wind Sector in France
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
FSD Pharma Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial to Evaluate FSD201 for the Treatment of Hospitalized ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Heritage Cannabis Teams with Patient Choice to Offer Medical Cannabis to Patients Across Canada
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
Initial Beta Testing for INTRUSION Shield Stops More Than 400,000 Threats in Their Tracks
05.10.20
INTRUSION Launches Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
10.09.20
INTRUSION Begins Beta Testing of Cybersecurity Solution for Enterprises and SMBs, INTRUSION Shield

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
70
TraceCop vs. Cybercrime: Intrusion (INTZ) vor Turnaround