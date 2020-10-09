 

Rezolute Announces $41 Million Private Placement with Leading Investment Firms and Prepares to Imminently Up-list to Nasdaq

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 14:30  |  32   |   |   

Financing led by CAM Capital with Federated Hermes Kaufmann, Surveyor Capital, and BVF Partners participating

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolute, Inc. (OCTQB:RZLT), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing therapies for rare, metabolic, and life-threatening diseases, announced today a $41 million private placement which is being led by CAM Capital with Federated Hermes Kaufmann, Surveyor Capital (a Citadel company) and BVF Partners participating, among others.

Proceeds from this raise will be used to: (i) advance the Company’s lead asset, RZ358, through Phase 2b clinical development in congenital hyperinsulinism (CHI) in the U.S. and Europe, (ii) initiate a Phase 1 study in the U.S. for the Company’s plasma kallikrein inhibitor, RZ402, for diabetic macular edema, and (iii) fund general corporate purposes including a near-term up-listing to Nasdaq.

Pursuant to the terms of the private placement, the Company is issuing an aggregate of approximately 124 million shares of the Company’s common stock at a price per share of $0.33. Each share to be issued will be accompanied by a warrant to purchase 0.33 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $0.39.

Rezolute plans to execute a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1:50 which will be the final step in satisfying all criteria required for a Nasdaq listing. The Company expects to be listed on Nasdaq this month.

Canaccord Genuity LLC and JMP Securities LLC acted as joint placement agents. Griffin Securities, Inc. served as financial advisor to Rezolute, helped source key relationships, and provided strategic counsel in connection with the private placement.

The securities being issued and sold in the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act), or applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Rezolute, Inc.
Rezolute is advancing targeted therapies for rare, metabolic, and life-threatening diseases. Its lead clinical asset, RZ358, is in Phase 2b development as a potential treatment for CHI, a rare pediatric endocrine disorder. Its pipeline also includes RZ402, an IND-ready orally available plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is staged to transition into clinical development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. For more information, visit www.rezolutebio.com or follow us on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release, like many written and oral communications presented by Rezolute, Inc. and our authorized officers, may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding our prospective performance and strategies within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this statement for purposes of said safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies, and expectations of the Company, are generally identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "seek," "strive," "try," or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions. Our ability to predict results or the actual effects of our plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, Rezolute undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made.

Media Contact
Amy Jobe, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
+1 315 879 8192
ajobe@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact
Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
+1 212 915 2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
RedHill Biopharma Adds Israel Rights to Movantik From AstraZeneca
FuelCell Energy Announces U.S. Department of Energy Project Award
Europäisches Pharmaunternehmen STADA schließt mit MediPharm Labs exklusive Partnerschaft für ...
WISeKey Secures Ensurity’s Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD
Biofrontera AG reports completion of the clinical phase of the pharmacokinetics study
FEMSA Comercio announces agreement with Chilean retailer SMU to acquire OK Market stores
3D Systems Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...