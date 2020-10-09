Vericel To Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Day on October 16, 2020

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL), a leader in advanced therapies for the sports medicine and severe burn care markets, will host a virtual Analyst and Investor Day on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. ET. During the event, Vericel executives will provide a general business update as well as current U.S. commercialization plans for NexoBrid (concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain). Additionally, burn surgeon thought leaders will discuss current burn debridement practices and how NexoBrid, upon approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), could change the current treatment paradigm for debridement of severe thermal burns.



The presentation will be live webcast at http://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations. For those not available to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be archived and available at http://investors.vcel.com/events-presentations.