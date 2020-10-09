 

XpresSpa Group Begins Construction of New XpresCheck COVID-19 Testing Facility at Logan International Airport in Boston

globenewswire
09.10.2020, 14:30  |  62   |   |   

Expected to Commence Operations by November

First Presence Outside the New York Metro Area

NEW YORK, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it has begun construction of an XpresCheck COVID-19 testing facility at Boston Logan International Airport that is expected to be fully operational by November.

XpresCheck is currently building a modular constructed testing facility within the International Arrival area, pre security Terminal E, that is expected to host seven separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 400 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include a rapid molecular COVID-19 test, the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test, and the Blood Antibody Test. All three tests are similarly offered at the XpresCheck locations in JFK International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, "We are eager to launch XpresCheck at Boston Logan International Airport, which will be our third COVID-19 testing facility this fall. We believe that our current presence in JFK and Newark, and upcoming expansion to Logan enables us to play an important role in supporting the return of domestic and international air travel to pre-pandemic levels by making sure both airport employees and travelers feel safe and confident when they come to the airport. As previously indicated, our intention is to continue XpresCheck’s national expansion and we remain in active discussions with additional airports for further development of this concept.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 50 locations in 25 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company also provides COVID-19 screening and testing under its XpresCheck brand at JFK International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com. To learn more about XpresCheck, visit www.XpresCheck.com.

