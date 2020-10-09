Europcar Mobility Group Announces the Amendment of the Solicitations in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC Finance plc's Senior Secured Notes
Regulatory News:
On September 30, 2020, Europcar Mobility Group (Paris:EUCAR) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the “Group”) announced soliciting consents in respect of its Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes (the “Solicitations”). As previously disclosed, the purpose of the Solicitations is to permit the Group to amend the Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes documentation such that the Group would have the option to request the appointment of a mandataire ad hoc and/or a conciliateur with respect to one or more of the main holding companies of the Group without such action constituting a Default or an Event of Default under the Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes documentation.
On October 8, 2020, Europcar Mobility Group announced that it extended the expiration time of the Solicitations in the Consent Solicitation Statements dated September 30, 2020 (the "Consent Solicitations Statements") from 5:00 p.m., London time, on October 7, 2020, to 5:00 p.m., London time, on October 13, 2020, subject to any further extension.
Europcar Mobility Group hereby announces that Europcar Mobility Group and EC Finance plc amend the Consent Solicitation Statements to include certain additional covenants for the benefit of the holders of the Senior Notes and Senior Secured Notes, respectively.
Europcar Mobility Group has retained Lucid Issuer Services to serve as its Tabulation and Information Agent for the Solicitations with respect to the Senior Notes and the Senior Secured Notes (Attention: Victor Parzyjagla, +44 (0) 20 7704 0880, europcar@lucid-is.com).
“Senior Notes” means the €600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.125% Senior Notes due 2024 (Reg. S Common Code: 170620259 / Reg. S ISIN: XS1706202592; Rule 144A Common Code: 170620275 / Rule 144A ISIN: XS1706202758) (the “2024 Senior Notes”) and the €450,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2026 (Reg. S Common Code: 198337587 / Reg. S ISIN: XS1983375871; Rule 144A Common Code: 198337617 / Rule 144A ISIN: XS1983376176) (the “2024 Senior Notes”) issued by Europcar Mobility Group.
“Senior Secured Notes” means the €500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 2.375% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (Reg. S Common Code: 170390016/ Reg. S ISIN: XS1703900164; Rule 144A Common Code: 170390059/ Rule 144A ISIN: XS1703900594 issued by EC Finance plc and guaranteed by Europcar Mobility Group. The Senior Secured Notes are often referred to as “Fleet Notes” by market participants.
0 Kommentare