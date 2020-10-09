 

Willis Towers Watson to Announce Third Quarter Earnings on October 29, 2020

ARLINGTON, Va. and LONDON, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, will announce its financial results for the third quarter 2020 on Thursday October 29, 2020.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on October 29, 2020. A live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at the Investor Relations section of www.willistowerswatson.com.

An online replay at www.willistowerswatson.com will be available shortly after the call.  A telephonic replay of the call will also be available for 24 hours at 404-537-3406, conference ID 7489896.

ABOUT WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW ) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

CONTACT

INVESTORS
Rich Keefe | +1 215 246 3961 | rich.keefe@willistowerswatson.com


ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Global M&A market sees first positive performance in three years
07.10.20
One in three U.S. employers trim projected pay raises for 2021, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
06.10.20
Thinking Ahead Institute warns of measuring investment impact in isolation
06.10.20
Global health care benefit cost increases expected to jump by more than 8% in 2021, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
30.09.20
Placements with International markets by Willis Towers Watson P&C Hub have increased by 67 percent year on year to reach $525m in premium
29.09.20
Pandemic may fuel higher employer health care cost increases in 2021, Willis Towers Watson analysis finds
23.09.20
Companies with greater gender diversity in leadership roles create a more positive experience for all employees
17.09.20
Employers boosting efforts to meet workers’ childcare needs, Willis Towers Watson survey finds
16.09.20
Energy transition will have transformative effect on Mining sector, according to Willis Towers Watson
09.09.20
Divestment activity poised for rebound as companies look beyond COVID-19