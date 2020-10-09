 

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock and Warrants

MIAMI, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ: LCAPU, LCAP, LCAPW) (the “Company”) announced that, as of October 8, 2020, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering may elect to separately trade shares of the common stock and warrants included in the units.

No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The shares of common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols “LCAP” and “LCAPW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “LCAPU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into shares of common stock and warrants. After separation, the shares of common stock and warrants may be recombined to create units.

About Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II
Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, please visit www.lionheartacquisitioncorp.com.

