Bavarian Nordic Announces Appointment of Anu Helena Kerns as Executive Vice President, People and Organization

In this newly established role, Ms. Kerns will drive the organizational development of Bavarian Nordic through the ongoing commercial transformation of the company. She will report to Paul Chaplin, President and CEO, and will join the Company's Executive Management Team.

Ms. Kerns brings more than 15 years of leadership experience driving human resource and communication strategies. She joins Bavarian Nordic after 11 years of tenure in Novo Nordisk where she has held various leadership roles with increasing responsibilities, including 5 years abroad where she was responsible for establishing a new regional organizational structure and driving the HR development and communication strategy. Prior to Novo Nordisk she worked for 8 years in the financial sector with employer branding, reputation management and change communication. Ms. Kerns holds a Master of Science in International Business Administration and Modern Languages from Copenhagen Business School.

“I am very pleased that we have managed to attract Anu and strengthen the Executive team. She brings a wealth of experience from her international and diverse career and will help us keeping people and organization high on the agenda on our continued journey to become one of the largest pure play vaccine companies,” said Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining Bavarian Nordic at this transformative stage of its development. I look forward to working with the Executive team and the rest of the organization, and to shaping a people and organization agenda that will help realize Bavarian Nordic’s vision for the future,” said Anu Helena Kerns.

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains the market-leading vaccine. Rabipur/RabAvert against rabies and Encepur against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, MVABEA, which is licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

