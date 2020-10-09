 

Stella Diagnostics to Participate in BIO Investor Forum Digital

Stella Diagnostics, Inc. (OTC Markets: JMDP – name change to STLA pending), a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for over 67 million people living with severe esophageal disease, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Dr. Joe Abdo will deliver a company presentation (Session ID 748685) and host one-on-one meetings during the 2020 BIO Investor Forum Digital, being held virtually October 13-15, 2020.

Stella Diagnostics was selected as the 2020 BIO Investor Forum Digital Buzz of BIO winner in the ‘Diagnostics and Beyond’ category. The Company’s presentation will be available on demand to registered participants through the conference website.

About Stella Diagnostics

Stella Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics-based organization focused on improving patient management strategies for over 67 million people living with severe esophageal disease. StellaDX’s clinical assay will offer physicians insight into the molecular properties of their patients’ tissue to determine if the disease is stable, progressing or turning cancerous. Using targeted mass spectrometry proteomics, we believe that informing physicians of the expression patterns playing a role in the pathogenesis of GERD, Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer early in the treatment plan may extend or save lives. For more information, please visit (www.stelladx.com).



