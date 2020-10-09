 

Manchester United PLC Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Report Date

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU), one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth, today announced that it will report results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2020 period ended 30 June 2020 on Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 at approximately 7:00 AM EDT, followed by a conference call at 8:00AM EDT to discuss the results.

A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available on Manchester United’s investor relations website at http://ir.manutd.com. Thereafter, a replay of the webcast will be available for thirty days.

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 142-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world’s leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

