TILT Holdings Awarded Approval for the Expansion of its Cultivation Operations in Massachusetts

PHOENIX, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TILT Holdings Inc. (“ TILT ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), a provider of business solutions to the global cannabis industry, today announced that it has received regulatory approval to commence operations at its subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc.’s (“ CAC ”), expanded cultivation facility in Taunton, Massachusetts.

The regulatory approval adds another 10,000 square feet of flower rooms, representing the first six cultivation rooms of CAC’s phased expansion plan, and increases TILT’s overall flower canopy by more than 50%. The approval also includes an additional 7,500 square feet of packaging and manufacturing space. The next phase of CAC’s planned expansion is expected to provide six additional flower rooms, subject to separate regulatory approval.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of our cultivation and production footprint in Massachusetts,” said Mark Scatterday, CEO of TILT. “This added capacity allows us to scale operations to meet the increased demand that we are seeing at our own dispensary, as well as continued demand in the wholesale adult-use and medical markets across the state. This long-awaited approval is a testament to the perseverance and commitment of our dedicated team in Taunton and TILT’s overall goal to maximize growth within the assets in our portfolio and continue to build long-term shareholder value.”

Added Foster Boone, President of CAC, “Our team continues to meet the rigorous standards of Massachusetts for cannabis cultivation and manufacturing and with this expansion we will now be able to provide broader availability of our high-quality cannabis-based products throughout the state. We are excited to begin this next phase of our growth.”

About TILT

TILT helps cannabis businesses build brands. Through a portfolio of companies providing hardware, software, logistics, cultivation and production, TILT services more than 2,000 brands and cannabis retailers across 33 states in the U.S. as well as Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. TILT’s core businesses include Jupiter Research, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary and leader in the vaporization segment focused on hardware design, research, development and manufacturing; Blackbird Holdings Corp., a software and operations solutions provider for wholesale and retail distributors; and cannabis operations CAC in Massachusetts and Standard Farms, LLC in Pennsylvania. TILT is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.