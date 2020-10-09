Freddie Mac Prices $535 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-SG1

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The company expects to issue approximately $535 million in K Certificates (K-SG1 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about October 16, 2020.



“We are encouraged by the warm market reception of our first sustainability deal,” said Robert Koontz, the head of Capital Markets for Freddie Mac Multifamily. “This transaction provides a foundation for Freddie Mac's innovative approach to continue supporting sustainable communities through the financing of affordable housing.”