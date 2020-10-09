 

Freddie Mac Prices $535 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-SG1

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.10.2020, 15:00  |  34   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The company expects to issue approximately $535 million in K Certificates (K-SG1 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about October 16, 2020.

“We are encouraged by the warm market reception of our first sustainability deal,” said Robert Koontz, the head of Capital Markets for Freddie Mac Multifamily. “This transaction provides a foundation for Freddie Mac's innovative approach to continue supporting sustainable communities through the financing of affordable housing.”

K-SG Deals – Sustainability Bonds. According to the company’s Sustainability Bonds Framework, the proceeds of Freddie Mac’s Sustainability Bonds will be used to finance multifamily properties that (a) finance affordable housing to low-to moderate-income families, (b) may have features, or be located in areas, that further economic opportunity for residents and (c) may include certain environmental impact features.

K-SG1 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted
Average Life
(Years) 		Spread
(bps) 		Coupon Yield Dollar Price
A-1 $55.500 6.53 S+27 0.79900% 0.79272% $99.9949
A-2 $480.151 9.71 S+40 1.50300% 1.16822% $102.9988
X1 $535.651 9.14 T+225 1.25763% 2.97410% $9.3257
X3 N/A

Details

  • Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
  • Co-Managers: CastleOak Securities, L.P., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Related Links

The K-SG1 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2019-KSG1 Mortgage Trust (K-SG1 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-SG1 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class C and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-SG1 Certificates.

Seite 1 von 3
Freddie Mac Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
AMD Launches AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The Fastest Gaming CPUs in the World
Tesla Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Webcast
RedHill Biopharma Adds Israel Rights to Movantik From AstraZeneca
Europäisches Pharmaunternehmen STADA schließt mit MediPharm Labs exklusive Partnerschaft für ...
FuelCell Energy Announces U.S. Department of Energy Project Award
WISeKey Secures Ensurity’s Passwordless Access to Microsoft Windows and Azure AD
Biofrontera AG reports completion of the clinical phase of the pharmacokinetics study
FEMSA Comercio announces agreement with Chilean retailer SMU to acquire OK Market stores
3D Systems Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Phase Two Drilling Continues to Intersect Strong Gold-Silver-Copper Mineralisation at San Francisco ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Nevada Copper Delivers Copper Concentrate and Provides Operations Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
McKinsey Study ‘Road Map to a US Hydrogen Economy’ Promotes Scale-Up Activities in the Growing ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
QMX Gold Expands Drilling Campaign to Over 45,000 Metres by Year End
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Opaganib von RedHill Biopharma zeigt nachweislich die vollständige Hemmung von SARS-CoV-2
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Freddie Mac Confirms Disaster Relief Options for Homeowners As Hurricane Delta Nears
08.10.20
Mortgage Rates Remain Flat
07.10.20
Freddie Mac Prices $973 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F87
05.10.20
Freddie Mac Sells $464 Million in NPLs
05.10.20
Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-117
02.10.20
Freddie Mac Prices $986 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F86
01.10.20
Mortgage Rates Decrease
29.09.20
Freddie Mac Multifamily Adds Another Impact Offering with Sustainability Bonds
28.09.20
Freddie Mac Prices $709 Million Seniors Housing Multifamily K Certificates
28.09.20
Freddie Mac Multifamily Names Dan Din Vice President of Specialty Underwriting