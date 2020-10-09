Freddie Mac Prices $535 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-SG1
MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) recently priced a new offering of Structured
Pass-Through Certificates (K Certificates), which are multifamily mortgage-backed securities. The
company expects to issue approximately $535 million in K Certificates (K-SG1 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about October 16, 2020.
“We are encouraged by the warm market reception of our first sustainability deal,” said Robert Koontz, the head of Capital Markets for Freddie Mac Multifamily. “This transaction provides a foundation for Freddie Mac's innovative approach to continue supporting sustainable communities through the financing of affordable housing.”
K-SG Deals – Sustainability Bonds. According to the company’s Sustainability Bonds Framework, the proceeds of Freddie Mac’s Sustainability Bonds will be used to finance multifamily properties that (a) finance affordable housing to low-to moderate-income families, (b) may have features, or be located in areas, that further economic opportunity for residents and (c) may include certain environmental impact features.
K-SG1 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted
Average Life
(Years)
|
Spread
(bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|Dollar Price
|A-1
|$55.500
|6.53
|S+27
|0.79900%
|0.79272%
|$99.9949
|A-2
|$480.151
|9.71
|S+40
|1.50300%
|1.16822%
|$102.9988
|X1
|$535.651
|9.14
|T+225
|1.25763%
|2.97410%
|$9.3257
|X3
|N/A
Details
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
- Co-Managers: CastleOak Securities, L.P., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Related Links
- The K-SG1 Preliminary Offering Circular Supplement: http://www.freddiemac.com/mbs/data/ksg1oc.pdf
- Freddie Mac Multifamily Securitization Overview
- Multifamily Securities Investor Access database of post-securitization data from Investor Reporting Packages
- More information about K-SG-Deal program
The K-SG1 Certificates are backed by corresponding classes issued by the FREMF 2019-KSG1 Mortgage Trust (K-SG1 Trust) and guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The K-SG1 Trust will also issue certificates consisting of the Class X2-A, Class X2-B, Class C and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will not back any class of K-SG1 Certificates.
0 Kommentare